William C. Styslinger III Acquires 11,800 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CASA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 846,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 51.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Casa Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 496,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Casa Systems by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

