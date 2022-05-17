William C. Styslinger III Acquires 11,800 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CASA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 846,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
About Casa Systems (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
