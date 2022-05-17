Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WRAC stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
