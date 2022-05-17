WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,617. The firm has a market cap of $785.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

