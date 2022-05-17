World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

INT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 329,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,454. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

