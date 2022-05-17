Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $8.66 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,565.08 or 1.00070343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.66 billion and approximately $297.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00248610 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,354 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

