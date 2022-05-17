Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.