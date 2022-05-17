Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Xcelerate (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcelerate (XCRT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.