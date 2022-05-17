Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

