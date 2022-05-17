Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

XBC opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The company has a market cap of C$145.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

