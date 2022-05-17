Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 321,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

