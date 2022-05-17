Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Market Capitalization Hits $74,483.57

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) traded up 129.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Yield Stake Finance has a total market cap of $74,483.57 and $5,725.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00022210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance . The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12

Buying and Selling Yield Stake Finance

