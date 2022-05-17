Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,360,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

