Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

