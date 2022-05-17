Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

KSS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 1,781,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

