Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.