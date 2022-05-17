Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

ALRM stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,786. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

