Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $107,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,575,845. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

