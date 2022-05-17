Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 936,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

