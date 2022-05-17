Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.58 Million

Brokerages predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. JFrog reported sales of $48.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.04 million to $278.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $353.49 million, with estimates ranging from $340.33 million to $362.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

