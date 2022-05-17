Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

