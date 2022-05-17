Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,355 shares of company stock worth $355,307 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $98,287,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $98,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 13,008,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,274,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

