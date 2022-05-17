Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

