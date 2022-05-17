Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post sales of $707.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.10 million and the highest is $719.88 million. Saia reported sales of $571.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Saia stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.44. 308,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.