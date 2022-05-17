Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.37 Million

Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will report $392.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.26 million to $398.49 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $355.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 457,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.