Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Hold

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ATCX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 115,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,423. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

