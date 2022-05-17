Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.