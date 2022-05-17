Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) to “Hold”

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

AAGIY stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 361,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

