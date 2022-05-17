Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,570.78.

GVDNY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

