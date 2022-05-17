Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE HRB opened at $32.59 on Friday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

