Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

