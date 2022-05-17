Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Hold

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,982. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

