Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $134.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ZEN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,993. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,037. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

