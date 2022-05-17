Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.61. The company has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.