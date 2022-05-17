Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.