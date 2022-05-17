Zhang Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,186 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.