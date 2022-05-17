Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,674 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 116,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.