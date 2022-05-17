Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.08. 6,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

