Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.65. 572,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

