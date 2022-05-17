Zhang Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 392 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.83. 38,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

