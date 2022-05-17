Zhang Financial LLC Invests $403,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,032,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,544,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

TSN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

