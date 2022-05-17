Zhang Financial LLC Invests $433,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,090. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a PE ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

