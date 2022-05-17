Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,359,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 195,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.