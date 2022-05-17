Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 331,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,986. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.