Zions Bancorporation, National Association Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

ZION opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

