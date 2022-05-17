ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Tops $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $2.32 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00509900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,009.77 or 1.77852058 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.