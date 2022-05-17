ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after acquiring an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,933,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,367. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,544,695 shares of company stock valued at $91,738,406. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.