$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.21. 62,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,835 shares of company stock worth $558,119 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

