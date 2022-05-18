-$0.07 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.16.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

