$0.25 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. SFL reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SFL by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 44,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

