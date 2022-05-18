-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 295,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

