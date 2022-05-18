$0.48 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,781. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

